The United Kingdom has banned the use of the Chinese social media app TikTok on government phones with immediate effect. The UK government made the announcement citing potential security fears. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden announced in Parliament on Thursday that TikTok will be banned from UK government phones amid security concerns around the Chinese-owned social media video app. UK Bans TikTok on Government Devices over Security Concerns.

UK Bans Use of the Chinese Social Media App TikTok

