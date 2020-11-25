Jennifer Lopez knows exactly how to grab eyeballs on social media. Amid accusations of copying Beyoncé at the AMAs, JLo teased a new song ‘In the Morning’ and it is every bit of SEXY! The queen wore nothing but the big shiny rock on her fingers for this naked video and it is not going viral on Instagram. The pop star posted a series of photographs captured by Mert Alas posing completely nude while holding her boobs with her hands. And what seemed like her new song "In The Morning" plays played in the background. She kept her caption rather cryptic, having hashtags that seemingly suggested the name of the song and that that is some new music brewing. 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

JLo opted for fresh and dewy makeup with wet and wavy tresses and had #MorningFace in the hashtags which probably seems like the theme of the new song. Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of pouring accusations that she copied Beyoncé at the American Music Awards. Her outfit, hair, chair dancing and especially the lighting, Jennifer Lopez's American Music Awards performance, resembled that of Beyoncé's 2014 Grammys performance with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. Lopez. Both Beyonce and JLo were seen in short, wet-looking hairstyles for their performances that included very similar coloured lighting. 10 Sexy Bikini Pics of Jennifer Lopez That Are Proof That the HOT Diva Is Aging in Reverse.

Check Out JLo's Instagram Post:

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez were to marry this summer but their wedding is on hold due to the coronavirus situation.

During an appearance on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the baseball star opened up about his quarantined life, their wedding and Lopez's 'One World: Together At Home' performance. Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged last March.

