Are you always intrigued by the mysterious, paranormal or something more than the natural order? Then today's the day to celebrate! November 18 is observed as Occult Day, which encourages talks about occult beliefs and practices. It is a mystical holiday that is marked to explore into what is hidden, beyond the natural world or everyday life. Let us understand more about occultism, the beliefs and practices. 7 Interesting Superstitions Around The World That Surround The Evil Eye.

What is Occultism?

The dictionary meaning of occult is "of or relating to magic, astrology, or any system claiming use or knowledge of secret or supernatural powers or agencies." Something that is "beyond the range of ordinary knowledge or understanding; mysterious." Or "secret; disclosed or communicated only to the initiated."

Occultism is belief in the existence of secret, mysterious and supernatural. It involves mysticism, spirituality and magic. It has been there since centuries as occult sciences. Is Annabelle Doll Real? Know True Story of Haunted Demonic Doll of The 'Conjuring' Fame That is Locked Up at The Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut.

Occult Beliefs

Occultism involves so many different beliefs, they could be spiritual theories or even in the supernatural. Occultists or spiritualists are known to have "secret wisdom" or gifted with special powers and knowledge.

The beliefs in occultism are too vast and can blend from various religions. While some may believe in forms of one God, others may believe in existence of Buddha, Jesus, Shiva or anything that fits their view. Some may believe in demons and witches, their spells or blessings, good energy, bad vibes and so on. Religious cults have their own ideas, some even siding with the Satan.

Occult Practices

One of the ways of occultism includes the Ouija board. Also called as the Spirit board or talking board, it is used by spiritualists to contact the dead. It was popularised by a American spiritualist Pearl Curran as a divining tool during World War I. Some religious societies warn of using Ouija boards as they can lead to demonic possession. Burari Deaths: Tantrik Geeta Maa Confesses on Camera to Have 'Pushed The Family to Commit Suicide'.

A voodoo doll an effigy inserted with many pins is found in many magical/occult practices around the world. Dating back to thousands of years ago, it is often used in witchcraft. But it is said to be a form of spirituality that is misrepresented and misunderstood by many.

Tarot card reading is another popular activity which has little to do with occult but it has been linked to the mysterious. The practice of tarot cards is to gain insight into the past, present and future by formulating cards. The divinatory meaning of the cards is associated with belief in occult practices.

