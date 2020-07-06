Wildlife photography is a challenging hobby. It takes a lot of commitment and bravery, if one has to excel in the field. Besides, the photographer is responsible for giving viewers a majestic experience of animals and birds in their habitats. The results of wildlife photography are beautiful and surely gives us a close enclosure of so many animals, leaving us spellbound. And thanks to social media, we often come across such images and videos from the wild. Pictures of rare Black Panther shared by the Twitter handle, Earth is going viral on social media. The majestic animal was spotted roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. But there is a catch, as the pics were taken in 2019 by photographer Shaaz Jung. 2020 BigPicture Photography Competition Winners Announced: Check Award Winning Photos Showcasing the Best of Wildlife and Nature.

Twitter account, Earth shared two pictures of the Black Panther, saying that it was roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. The Twitter handle is quite famous in sharing gorgeous pictures from different corners of the world, showing the beauty of the planet. Like all the other pictures, the photos of Black Panther too caught netizens attention and naturally they loved it.

Here Are the Pics of Black Panther:

A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m — Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020

For many social media users, the pictures reminded them of the fictional character, ‘Bagheera,’ from Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book and also the Cinematic Universe superhero, ‘The Black Panther’ of Wakanda from Marvel.

However, many pointed out that the profile did not give photo credits to the person who captured the rare sightings. Photographer Shaaz Jung too commented on the tweet saying, “These photographs are taken by me. Please credit the photographer when you use their images.”

Here Are the Reactions!

Only in the real India could Bagheera come alive like he did in the Jungle Book! Just amazing. https://t.co/mbnbHKK5Xk — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 5, 2020

Wakanda Forever!!

No Photo Credits?

Can you also detail of the photographer? — అరుణ్ పూడూర్ (@arunpudur) July 5, 2020

Wildlife Photographer, Shaaz Jung Responded As Well

These photographs are taken by me. Please credit the photographer when you use their images. https://t.co/o2SVLhnTn2 — Shaaz jung (@shaazjung) July 5, 2020

Here Are the Images of the Black Panther Taken by Shaaz Jung in 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung) on Jul 17, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

Here's the Other Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung) on May 24, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

The Earth’s Twitter handle responded to him saying they linked out to his Instagram account under the photo.

Here's the Tweet:

Hey Shaaz! We linked out to your Instagram under the photo, but we absolutely should have tagged you in the tweet as well. We’re going to DM you and make this right.https://t.co/4oJky27ck0 — Earth (@earth) July 5, 2020

Giving photo credits to the person who captures images is significant. Wildlife photographers go through enough hurdles to follow their passion, capturing rare sightings for wildlife lovers to enjoy. For years, wildlife photographers have brought us mesmerising pictures of beautiful and rare animals, and they would continue to do so. Sightings of animals such as Black Panthers in India is extremely rare. The animals are found mainly in dense rainforest areas.

