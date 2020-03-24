Old Video of Humans Pretending To be Dogs Surfaces Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, And It Is Made Viral By Happy Twitterati After WHO Informs Pets Cannot Spread COVID-19

Humans pretending to be dogs videos (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The fear of Coronavirus is widespread everywhere. As the number of cases continues to rise, there is still no definite medicine available for its cure. At the moment there are over 3 lakh people infected cases all over the world and to prevent further spread of the disease, people have to stay indoors. Amidst all of this, there are a lot of funny memes and jokes on life in quarantine. As people everywhere struggle to stay indoors, now they are pretending to be dogs! An old video of a woman striding on four limbs has been shared online with captions like, "pretending to be dog to trick coronavirus." There are some other such videos too. Looks like, people are taking World Health Organisation's confirmation that pets can't spread the deadly flu, a little too far.

On Twitter, several users have shared the video clip of a woman who is seen striding on both her hands and legs effortlessly. The woman in this video is Ayla Kirstine from Norway. Back in May 2019, a video of her walking like a dog and jumping like a horse was shared on Twitter and she became viral. Kirstine had revealed that she always wanted to be a dog! Her video is now being used by many users to show how they are dealing with the quarantine phase. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos).

Check Tweets of People Pretending to Be Dogs to Trick Coronavirus:

Tricking The Virus

Me pretending to be a dog to trick the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QFYUNOqxXy — Jamil 💰📲 (@TopShotMilX2) March 23, 2020

Going Out To Exercise

Me pretending to be a dog so I can get that second outdoor exercise pic.twitter.com/AYBLHuYGut — Aj (@AjShabeel) March 23, 2020

Or This One?

Pretending to be a dog so the corona virus will be confused #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/jhg6GNE3gn — Kerber (@krrcstr) March 24, 2020

Do You Have This Friend?

My friend pretending to be my dog so we can go out together during lockdown pic.twitter.com/UTbzPKFM3Q — Jamie (@jmemc55) March 23, 2020

Ok, What Did You Just See?

me pretending to be a dog so the corona virus won’t infect me pic.twitter.com/ARwNR3SiRw — gorl (@prominentbabee) March 23, 2020

Well, as long as people do not actually go out and start practising to walk like the woman, we are fine. Meanwhile, pet owners are having some great fun while they quarantine. With their pets along with them for the whole day, funny instances are being shared online every day.