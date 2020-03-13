Can Pets Contract Coronavirus? WHO Says Cats and Dogs Are Safe From Being Infected With COVID-19, Here’s What You Should Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Coronavirus is likely to remain in the news. The more unfortunate victims are identified, the more the stress gripping individuals worldwide. When a Pomeranian in Hong Kong was tested positive at the start of this month, pets quickly become parts of the novel coronavirus conversation. Are they in the threat too? The case promptly raised a startling possibility that cats and dogs could be a victim of COVID-19. Amid the alarming concern, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that owners might relax as pets are generally safe from being infected with the deadly virus. In case you still have more queries, below you can find all the necessary information on your pets and if they can contract coronavirus. Prince Charles Goes for ‘Namaste’ Instead of Handshake Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Just like the previous SARS viruses, COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets of coughing, sneezing, saliva or discharge from the nose. While cats and dogs generate the droplets quickly, it is notable that there are significant barriers for the virus to jump for humans to pets and vice versa. While commenting on the concern if pets can contract COVID-19, “There is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19 or that they can become sick.” So dogs and cats lovers should not panic. In fact, it is the pet owners who are at a higher risk of spreading the virus. Dog Face Mask Sales Spike During Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China.

The spread of coronavirus is a result of human to human transmission. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), an intergovernmental organization coordinating, supporting and promoting animal disease control have also provided answers to the related queries. It states that there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the virus. Hence, there is no justification in taking measures against pets. The report further mentioned the case of the Pomeranian in Hong Kong who was tested positive and noted that the pooch became the victim following a close exposure to its owners who were sick with COVID-19. As China Bans Trade and Consumption of Wild Animals, Shenzhen Proposes to End Eating Cats and Dogs.

While the recent confirmation by WHO, owners may take a sigh of relief, they are recommended to follow specific measures. People who are sick with coronavirus should limit contact with a companion and other animals until more information is known about the virus.