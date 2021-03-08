Happy International Women’s Day 2021! One of the most empowering events worldwide, Women’s Day celebrations, is all about honouring the historical movements, and reflecting on today’s gender role. While we should talk about women’s rights and access to equal roles in the society, March 8 celebration stands significant because of various reasons, one being the month observed as Women’s History Month. Companies and social media platforms are celebrating International Women’s Day in their own way. While March 8 Google Doodle highlights women’s firsts, Facebook too came up with its own International Women’s Day doodle, celebrating womanhood. In this article, we will bring you the pictures of the Women’s Day 2021 Facebook doodle, in case you didn’t notice on your timeline already!

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century now, and its roots lie in the labour movement. Every year, different themes are designated to the day, initiating the many causes, while also highlighting the important roles of women in society. The 2021 UN theme for International Women’s Day is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.” Social media platforms and tech giants have curated their own unique style of Women’s Day celebration, and Facebook is no less.

It’s International Women’s Day 2021 doodle shows women of all colours, wearing face masks (COVID-19 pandemic, after all), and beautifully decorated with a purple background. The colour purple has a huge significance on the Women’s Day celebration as it signifies justice and dignity. You can see the doodle, on the top left corner, shining proud, celebrating March 8 Women’s Day.

Facebook International Women's Day 2021 Doodle

Facebook International Women's Day Doodle (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Happy International Women's Day

Facebook International Women's Day Doodle (Photo Credits: Facebook)

We wish all the ladies, a very Happy Women’s Day! Let us continue to rise and shine, always and achieve your dreams, no matter what.

