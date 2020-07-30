It is an exciting day for all science and astronomy geeks as NASA is set to launch the Perseverance Rover to Mars. After years of research into Martian life, this robot is another step towards exploring the red planet. After months of building and conducting tests on this developed machine, the rover will fly out today at 7.00 AM ET or 4.30 PM IST. In anticipation of the big event, #CountdowntoMars is trending on Twitter as the official handles give timely updates of the launch and the Mars 2020 Mission. Bringing in some fun is the official Twitter account, which is helped people get ready in a spacesuit, at least virtually. After posting a question, who wants to get off the planet, when people replied, the account edited the DPs of the people into a spacesuit for the #CountdowntoMars launch. NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch Live Streaming Details on July 30 With Time in IST: Know All About #CountdowntoMars and How to Watch The Launch Online.

The Perseverance Rover is an important mission for all scientific research as it will not only study the geology of the planet but also intensely look for clues at microbial life. It will return with rock samples on Mars to the planet. The lift-off will be at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT) on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. #CountdowntoMars has thus begun trending on Twitter and the official Twitter account is getting people more excited by designing them spacesuits.

Interesting idea! At least, you have a spacesuit while you stream the #CountdowntoMars, getting a little feel of the launch. Although it is a far distant dream for all of us to actually head out to Mars, the feeling to leave the Earth right now keeps coming almost every month this year!

