If you are active on Twitter, you must be wondering about the latest trend that legitimately everybody on the platform has followed. You guessed it right, we are talking about the one-word tweet trend that has spared nobody. It seems like right from cricket star Sachin Tendulkar to the US president Joe Biden; everybody is playing the one-word game online. Moreover, major brands like Starbucks, NASA and Dominos are not behind in going with the trend! If you are still perplexed about the buzz, continue reading the article. It all started when the passenger railroad service Amtrak posted a single-word tweet that read "train", which garnered almost 180,000 likes and 280,000 retweets. Since then, the Twitterverse has been overloaded with lots and lots of single random words. One-Word Tweets By Verified Accounts Spark Memefest on Twitter; Befuddled Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes on The Bizarre Trend.

Starting Point of One-Word Trend:

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Soon after the "train" post, netizens understood the assignment and enthusiastically reacted to the viral trend. To be precise just like the new Twitter fad, the one word describes the user, like their work, interest, beliefs or what they are known for. Interestingly, US president Joe Biden joined in the trend by posting "democracy", while Sachin Tendulkar, without surprise, thrilled his fans by posting "cricket". Check out the one-word tweets by verified accounts that kicked off the flurry.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Here's Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet:

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

Starbucks Also Joined The Trend!

coffee — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 1, 2022

Pretty Fair!

Films — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2022

Google Maps Also Made Its Way To The Trend

maps — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 1, 2022

Domino's Chose 'Pineapple' From Its Endless Option

pineapple — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

The so-called "one-word tweet trend by verified accounts" grew exponentially on social media sites. But FYI, the origin of the trend began in 2020 when the official San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit account also posted just a single term "train". Furthermore, the viral bit also seems like the time when the British politician Ed Balls in 2011 accidentally tweeted his name. Hence, it is fair enough to say that the latest trend is partially the newest.

