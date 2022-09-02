Microblogging site Twitter now and then gets into some trend that goes viral within a few minutes! But what can one say about the one-word tweet trend? If you are an active Twitter user, you may have noticed different businesses, sports teams, companies, political leaders and organisations tweeting a single word that defines their area. Some netizens are not getting the idea behind the new bandwagon and have reacted with hilarious jokes and puns on the latest online Trend. Check out the One-Word Tweets viral memes below. 'Open Twitter, Close Twitter' Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media! Internet Is Obsessed With This Latest Viral Meme Trend.

"Viral"

After the last couple weeks, if you told me the Biden administration got a ton of brands on board with the one word tweets all day just so the Biden account could tweet this, I would believe you. https://t.co/jVz3j4gAmv — Melissa Baker (@melissabaker712) September 2, 2022

Twitterati Are Totally Confused!

Someone tell me why all of a sudden I’m seeing one word tweets? Is this a new thing? — Ben Feldman (@benfeldman2000) September 1, 2022

Same To Same!

why are verified accounts posting one word tweets? pic.twitter.com/37TEbsGGnL — sammy(deep) (@holtbymoly) September 1, 2022

Like Why?

I just spent too much time finding the origin of all the one word tweets. Trains did it https://t.co/SOaYY3vJST — Joe Fedewa (@tallshmo) September 1, 2022

Is It?

Whatever is happening on Twitter right now with the one-word auto-tweets, this is pretty amazing pic.twitter.com/w8fApAEXdW — Phil West ⚽ 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@philwest) September 1, 2022

