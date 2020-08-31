It's barely been a week that Pornhub director Bella Thorne joined the XXX social media platform OnlyFans.com and she has already created a stir. While she was just celebrating making $2 Million on OnlyFans, in her first week itself, it soon turned the existing sex workers and erotic influencers on the x-rated platform against her. They blame her for the recent payment limitations rolled out by OnlyFans that says XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Bella Thorne is being blamed because they think the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

However, Bella Thorne took to Twitter to apologize for the OnlyFans.com payment caps. She explained that she joined OnlyFans to "remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it. However, OnlyFans released a statement that says the new, controversial rule that limits the amount content providers can charge is not related to Bella Thorne. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you," Thorne wrote on Twitter. "I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related." Thorne further said, "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use ... in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry."

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew... — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

Thorne won PornHub Visionary Award in 2019 for her short adult film Her & Him. She was also previously in the nude for releasing nude photos of herself in a response to her social media hackers. Bella Thorne raked a whopping $2 million (148,332,480.83 INR) in the first week on OnlyFans.com. The Pornhub award-winning director took Instagram by storm after she announced she will be joining the XXX social media platform. The former Disney star charges $20 (1,485INR) a month for her exclusive content. These can include anything from a nude picture to a video. OnlyFans is unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is a little more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

