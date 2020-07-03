Panipuri vending machine, also known as panipuri ATM is going viral on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pani puri vending machine aka panipuri ATM? What a time to be alive! Anybody who loves panipuri, also known as golgappa, fuchka, gupchup, pani batashe, etc. will fall in love with this new machine that is going viral on Twitter as Pani puri ATM. This machine dispenses panipuri without any human touch and provides you with a plate of mouth-watering panipuri safely amid coronavirus. We are all gearing up for a world post-COVID-19. While the numbers are still high we need to know that these coronavirus precautions must continue even after the impact of this new virus has mellowed down. Panipuri has always received the flak for being unhygienic due to its preparation process and offered to the people by local vendors. Pani Puri Recipe: Ingredients and Step-by-Step Method to Make the Perfect Phuchka or Gol Gappe at Home (Watch Video).

Usually, panipuri walas (people selling panipuris) use their bare hands to break the crispy puris, add filling to it and also dip their hands in the panipuri water to fill the puri. While there are also some vendors who traditionally use a pair of gloves, and for the water, they use a spatula but still, hygiene has always been criticised when it comes to panipuris. Ironically, the more panipuris are criticised, the more the huge demand for this delicious street food in India increases. No wonder there is a machine for panipuris before anything because panipuri lovers can't do without their tasty snack! Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread.

Check out the video of how this panipuri vending machine works:

Pani Puri ATM Machine launched today in Market pic.twitter.com/Z7PhlDCBMA — anil singh chauhan (@uptupic04) July 2, 2020

Here's how netizens are thrilled on seeing this panipuri vending machine:

Excellent CONTACT LESS Hygenic Pani Puri Machine DEVELOPED IN INDIA that works like an ATM 👏 The buttons can be easily santised. This is sure to be a hit during Corona times 👌👏 pic.twitter.com/rpZzJ2kWel — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 2, 2020

As Easy As It Can Get

PANIPURI WALA ATM ..who says China can be tech savy now here we can have fresh chatpatta pani puri....1..3..6..10..pick as many 😋#localpevocal#bycottchineseproducts pic.twitter.com/V4s740qqHZ — Sonia.Gurnani (@SoniaGurnani19) July 2, 2020

Can't Wait

Hey Girls and pani puri (golgappa) lovers... pani puri ATM In a market now.. pic.twitter.com/NyDzU8PnMp — Pooja Mehrotra (@puju27) July 2, 2020

People are excited!

ATM machine for Pani Puri / Gol Gappe.... Speechless partly because of water filled mouth ;) pic.twitter.com/RSzTwWaSJE — Ritesh Nagpal (@ritesh_nagpal) July 2, 2020

Very Innovative

Pani Puri ATM - very enterprising and innovative too👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/NjQpdg0iAu — Rajesh Srivastava (@rajesh_402) July 2, 2020

Acche Din

Pani Puri ATM in Corona crisis . Aache din aa gaye for pani puri lovers 😍🤘 Tag Pani Puri lovers n give them khushkhabri 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/kHNxFRksRP — Aparna 🐦 (@AppeFizzz) July 2, 2020

Given the situation, it is important to upgrade and include healthy, safe and hygienic habits in the lifestyle not just to keep coronavirus at bay but also to stay germ-free, regardless. The world will change after the pandemic, let's make it for the better!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).