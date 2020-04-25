Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Wishes, HD Images, Banner and Status Shared by Twitterati to Observe Birthday of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Avatar

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is the birth anniversary of Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Parshuram Jayanti falls on the third day, Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 is today, April 25. It is a very significant day and is considered auspicious to start any important work. On his birth anniversary, Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Wishes, HD Images, Banner and Status are being shared widely by Twitterati to observe the birthday of Lord’s Vishnu’s avatar. People have field their Twitter timeline with images and wishes to mark Parshuram Jayanti 2020. If you have not seen the social media site yet, we bring you the latest tweets celebrating Parshuram Jayanti 2020 with HD images, banner and status that netizens are widely sharing. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos, WhatsApp Messages And Wishes to Send on Lord Parashurama's Birthday.

According to the Hindu legends, Parashurama was born as a Brahmin, but he carried traits of Kshatriya. He is often regarded as a Brahman Warrior. It is believed that Parshurama carried several traits—aggression, warfare and valour; also, serenity, prudence and patience were among them. Like other Lord Vishnu incarnations, he was foretold to appear at a time when overwhelming evil prevailed in the earth. Parshuram has enormous followers. While devotees will not be able to mark the day, massively, as they otherwise do, Parshuram Jayanti 2020 is observed at home. With worshipping Lord Vishnu, people have shared Parshuram Jayanti 2020 wishes, messages and images to mark the day. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Tithi: Know History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation.

Check Tweets:

#परशुराम_जयंती The moral of the story: those who live by the sword will die by the axe? Excessive & immoral use of violence will be countered, if required, with even greater violence to re-establish dharma. @davidfrawleyved pic.twitter.com/tk7NBxXU2i — Makarand R Paranjape (@MakrandParanspe) April 25, 2020

Happy Parshuram Jayanti

#परशुराम_जयंती#परशुराम_जयंती 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 “Parshuram teaches us that Shastra and Shaastra, both are important in life and those who have the knowledge of both will always survive…. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.” 🚩#ParshuramJayanti#परशुराम_जयंती_की_हार्दिक_शुभकामनाएँ @PKTiwariOffice pic.twitter.com/khpA4BtAsL — Nikhil Mishra (@nikhileshm47) April 25, 2020

Jai Parshuram!!

#परशुराम_जयंती Wishing everyone to very happy parsuram janmotsav . The man who defeated all the warriors on the earth and conquered it 21 times . One of the 7 chirnjivi on earth . Jay Bhagwan PARSHURAM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QM0S8t6IVs — Amit Jha ABVP (@amit_jha12) April 25, 2020

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Images

AVATAR OF LORD VISHNU FIGHTER OF EVILS AND DEVILS INDIA NEEDS RIGHT NOW WISHING EVERYONE HAPPY PAESHURAM JAYANTI#परशुराम_जयंती #ParshuramJayanti pic.twitter.com/2OF3ullBCo — Satish Rathod (@Satishrathod100) April 25, 2020

Parshurama Birth Anniversary

Jai dada parshuram Lord with supreme knowledge of both shastra and shaastra .#ParshuramJayanti #परशुराम_जयंती pic.twitter.com/HdUwr1MTve — Jitesh sharma (@Jitesh2602) April 25, 2020

Parshuram is also referred as Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava and Veerarama in some Hindu texts. Stay home, stay safe and observe Parshurama Jayanti 2020 by sharing greetings and images through social media. We wish all the devotees, a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti.