Shah Rukh Khan has brought back to life the faltering state of Bollywood in the recent times with his all-time blockbuster, Pathaan (released on January 25, 2023). The actor proved once again why he’s the ultimate King Khan as the movie crossed records to become the biggest Hindi grosser in India. More than 25 days post-release, the movie is still going strong at the box office, and in fact, on its Day 27, it crosses the 1000 crore mark worldwide! The love for SRK continues to flow via appreciation and funny memes, and of course, the trending #Pathaan1000crWorldWide tweets! Pathaan funny memes continue to trend just like its box office numbers. In this article, we have clubbed the top 10 memes that sum up the happiness of every SRK fan, joyous about the movie’s success. Kartik Aaryan Trolled With Shehzada Funny Memes and Brutal ‘Superstar’ Jokes After Bollywood Actor’s Latest Film Underperforms at the Box Office.

The film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is also being loved for Salman Khan’s cameo. The chemistry between the two superstar actors is what their fans love seeing. What is also exciting about Pathaan’s success is how it was initially mired in controversies, but it sailed through and how! If you, too, are an SRK fan, you are going to love these Pathaan memes. Pathaan Fever Continues! DU Professors, Students Dance to SRK's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song in Campus, Video of Fun Performance Goes Viral.

10 Memes on Pathaan Success:

1. Revival!

2. Pathaan’s Got No Competition

#Pathaan sold appx 16000 tickets at national chain till 11pm today for friday. . Idiom “Aa Bail Mujhe Maar” turns into Aa Pathaan mujhe maar. pic.twitter.com/UgMy2IWAQS — YOGESH. (@iamyogesh22) February 16, 2023

3. Pathaan Right Now

4. Haters Would be Like

5. Pathaan Vs Boycott Gang Summed Up

6. We Wouldn’t Be Surprised

After seeing the collection of Pathaan, Akshay Kumar is planning to play SRK in his next. pic.twitter.com/qdI3rFJABh — Narundar (@NarundarM) January 26, 2023

7. The OG Bollywood BFFs

Salman khan guest appearances in shahrukh khan Movies hits diffrent.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/mFvbS4e7M0 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 25, 2023

8. Saviour SRK

9. Growing up with SRK films

From Here To Here We all grew up#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/PMuebxfMFy — Aman (@amanaggar) January 27, 2023

10. Quiet The Celebration

Bonus Nahi Emotion Hai!

No Promotion + No Holidays Release + Peak Negativity Yet King Crossed 1000cr Worldwide, He is an Emperor of an Empire Called Bollywood 🔥👑#Pathaan1000crWorldWide pic.twitter.com/Hk62I3FERU — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) February 21, 2023

Pathaan memes have been a source of entertainment ever since the news of its advance booking. SRK fans and meme lovers have showed their love for the film’s success through these relatable jokes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).