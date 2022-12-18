Worcestershire, December 18: A village in England erected a statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin with a penis on its head. The statue was installed in England’s Bell End village in Worcestershire county and Putin’s statue was marked with a “Bellend of the year 2022” inscription. ‘Bellend’ is an english slang meaning an annoying or stupid person.

According to reports in dailystar, the sculpture popped up at an intersection in the centre of the village on December 15. The statue was installed to condemn Russia's ten-month-long invasion of Ukraine. The villagers also kept cartons of eggs were kept next to it so passersby could hurl them at the structure. Russia-Ukraine War: Rape Used in Ukraine As Russian ‘Military Strategy’, Soldiers Were Equipped With Viagra, Says United Nations

The protest’s organisers said that they felt they should award somebody with the award Bellend of the Year and thought there was one person who has “universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin” adding that the villagers with quite happy with the decision. Ukrainian Authorities Report Explosion in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv As Russia Launches Major Missile Attack

The organisers will sell miniatures of the statue to raise money for a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees. The protest’s organisers wanted to do their bit to help out after seeing the devastation that has happened in Ukraine over the course of the year. The organisers said that a couple of artists had worked on the statue.

