Florida, August 2: Penis snakes, more commonly known as 'rubber eels' have been discovered in South Florida in the United States. The mysterious penis snakes, which are legless amphibians called caecilians, can grow up to 5ft long. The new wild creatures were first found in Tamiami Canal in 2019 near the Miami International Airport. According to a report by menshealth, the DNA test of the creature that was conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History confirmed that they are caecilians, native to Colombia and Venezuela. This technically makes the 'penis snakes' an 'invasive' species. Two-Headed Snake Swallows Two Mice Simultaneously, Viral Clip Will Send Chills Down Your Spine (Watch Video).

Reports inform that caecilians can vary quite a bit in length. They can be small little creatures and extending up to 5 feet. The report states that the specimen captured in the C-4 canal (species Typhlonectes natans) measured 2 feet and tend to thrive in shallow, warm bodies of water with aquatic vegetation. King Cobra Follows Child Into His House in Vietnam, Spine-Chilling Clip Goes Viral on Social Media (Watch Scary Video).

See How the 'Penis Snake' or Caecilians Look Like:

Penis Snake (Photo Credits: Twitter / @darkgryphon42)

Coleman Sheehy from Florida Museum’s Herpetology Collection in a report on the animals said that very little is known about these animals in the wild. The official said that the creatures don't appear to be dangerous and don't look like serious predators. Sheehy further said that the penis snakes probably eat small animals and get eaten by larger ones.

The report quotes Sheehy saying that not much is known about the 'penis snakes' or rubber eels at present and research is underway to know more about them, adding that finding a caecilian in Florida, was a huge surprise.

