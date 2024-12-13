Pornhub has released its 2024 Year in Review, and it is packed with fascinating X-rated insights! As always, their annual review highlights the top trends, searches, and models who captured people’s attention throughout the year. The report takes a deep dive into what people searched for the most, whether it was content that went viral, whether it was a model that gained popularity or was at the centre of controversies, or whether it was a topic or person who simply caught everyone’s attention. These searches and trends defined the year in their own way. Wondering what kind of porn people watched in 2024? Let’s take a closer look at the top ‘dirty’ searches of 2024. Pornhub Sex Ed Video Series Released; From Safe Sex Amid Pandemic to Masturbation, Pornhub's Sexual Wellness Center To Teach Viewers About Sexual Health (See Trailer).

Trends That Defined 2024

The top trend of 2024 was demure desires, which were heavily inspired by the popular TikTok videos. Searches like mindful pleasure, simple sex, traditional clothes, ethical porn, respectful sex, and more were searched. Other trends were the secret lives of the Pornhub wives, coworker crushes, and going for gold, which was influenced by the 2024 Paris Olympics. The next most searched trends were animated arousal and Et Tu, Hawk Tuah.

The most searched-for terms of 2024 were Hentai, MILF, and Pinay in the top 3. The most searched-for pornstars were Angela White, Abella Danger, and Violet Myers. The most viewed amateur models were Sweetie Fox, Candy Love, and NoLube. Over on Pornhub Gay, the most viewed performers were Malik Delgaty, Tyler Wu, and Hunnypaint. The most viewed trans performers in 2024 were PuppygirlXO, Emma Rose, and Daniela Chanel. The most favourite search categories for men were Japanese, MILF, and mature. For women, the favourite searches were Lesbian, Japanese, and MILF. Trends like scissoring, and solo men were viewed more by women as compared to men.

The most searched video game characters were Chun Li from Street Fighter, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and Tifa from Final Fantasy. A few of GenZ's top searches were vertical video, Hentai, and gaming. The top searches by GenY were FMM, tattooed women, and parody, and the top searches by GenX were compilation, role play, and feet. Top searches by Boomers included strap on, gangbang, and double penetration. View the complete list below. Erection Day! Pornhub Reveals Which US State Was the Horniest on Election Day 2024 Amid X-Rated Searches Surge Among the Americans.

‘Hentai’ Is Most Searched Term on Pornhub in 2024

"HENTAI" was the most Searched Term on P*rnhub in 2024. pic.twitter.com/95TpL1zRSk — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) December 12, 2024

Pornhub 2024 Search Trends

Pornhub Search Trends 2024 (Photo Credits: X)

Pornhub 2024 Year in Review Top Searches

Pornhub Search Trends 2024 (Photo Credits: X)

Pornhub 2024 Most Searched

Pornhub Search Trends 2024 (Photo Credits: X)

Pornhub 2024 Insights

Pornhub Search Trends 2024 (Photo Credits: X)

These were the top ‘dirty’ searches that defined the year in 2024. The search trends and most popular keywords sure revealed some X-rated insights!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).