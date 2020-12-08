A single-engine plane landed on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694 on Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The Bellanca Viking made an emergency landing near Arden Hills at about 9:15 p.m., crashing into an SUV on the interstate in the process. Brittany Yuri was the sole passenger in the SUV who was uninjured. Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. Small Plane Makes Spectacular Emergency Landing on the Quebec City Highway in Canada (Watch Video)

It is not clear what caused the emergency landing. Authorities have identified 52-year-old Gifford as the pilot of the plane. Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Dick Knapinski told The Associated Press that Gifford is a competitive aerobatic pilot and has represented the U.S. in international competition. He even has a bronze from the team's flight in the 2017 world aerobatic championships in South Africa. Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy California Street, Dash Cam Video Goes Viral.

Video of Plane Lading on Minnesota Highway:

ICYMI: A plane landed on 35W last night. (Yes, really!) While this isn't *quite* what we mean by a "multimodal transportation system," we're glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot's effort to #zippermerge from above! pic.twitter.com/imPdiQ1wMX — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 3, 2020

Yuri told The Star Tribune, "'Lucky' isn't the right word, but I do feel like it was a miracle that we all survived and none of us got hurt." She said that Gifford was kind and apologetic. Yuri further said, "Not that I would ever wish to get hit by a plane, but out of all the, you know, planes that could’ve hit me, I’m glad it was him."

Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Dick Knapinski told The Associated Press, "Pilots are trained to deal with emergency engine problems and things like that if you have to make an emergency landing. The combination of that training and certainly (Gifford's) aerobatic training really paid off in this situation."

