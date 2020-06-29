XXX website Pornhub has found itself in hot water after over one million people want the adult website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition (#Traffickinghub campaign) on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry holds Pornhub accountable for enabling child trafficking, rape and pornography. It has also been accused of its loose scrutiny system that causes just anyone to upload a XXX video and make money without any proper background check. The non-religious, non-partisan organisation aims to hold the largest porn website in the world accountable for "enabling and profiting off of the mass sex trafficking, rape and exploitation of women and minors." The petition has received over a million signatures and now Twitter is flooding with people urging each other to sign the petition and shut Pornhub down.

There have been real-life cases wherein it has been found that minor girls who were abducted have been found on Pornhub after over 50 of their rape porn videos were uploaded by the rapists who ended up profiting over those XXX clips and so did Pornhub. One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year and her videos were later found on Pornhub. There were 58 videos of her being raped and sexually abused on Pornhub while her trafficker, who was been seen with her in the videos (identified using surveillance footage) is now facing a felony charge.

All this happening right under the noses of Pornhub and the XXX website is accused of featuring those videos and profiting over them. This isn't just one-off case, another child sex trafficking case on February 2020 includes the chilling kidnapping of Rose Kalemba, 14 who was raped for 12 hours and that was recorded and uploaded on Pornhub as well. Later despite multiple requests by Kalemba, Pornhub didn't remove her videos. Only after they were threatened with legal actions, Pornhub took down the videos. There has been an outrage on Twitter. Netizens want Pornhub shut down. Check out some of the reactions:

Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/jVGmiO2yTD via @UKChange — #blacklivesmatter 🇳🇬 (@Its_deboraah) June 29, 2020

Shut Pornhub Down!

Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/q4rCL4xKSH via @lailamickelwait — Nagisa_Chan (@_UNDERSCORES___) June 29, 2020

On Point

If adults want to watch porn that is their choice. It should not be facilitated by raping and trafficking underage girls. Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/dPSYl22Qdj via @lailamickelwait — pgcusack (@paddcc53) June 29, 2020

Reform

Wanna see reform? Sign the petition to shut down pornhub for aiding trafficking rape and abuse — Jonae🌟✨ (@therealjonae__) June 29, 2020

Trafficking Hub

Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/6tNxLdeaIo — 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 (@strongforrk) June 29, 2020

The petition points out that most videos featured on Pornhub also have offensive categories like "girls who look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated." It further read how, "A quick search for the word “teen” turns up titles such as “Young Girl Tricked,” “Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed,” “Tiny Petite Thai Teen,” “Teen Little Girl First Time,” on and on ad infinitum." Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. While GirlsDoPorn.com lost the $12.7 million lawsuits, Pornhub is now facing some serious allegations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).