Mia Khalifa got her nose done and she updated her fans about it in the most hilarious way! She chose to put up shots of her nose job on TikTok in the #IDidIt format. Pornhub queen got her nose job by Dr Deepak Dugar, who is a famous celebrity Rhinoplasty Surgeon. Mia Khalifa has just joined TikTok but she is becoming a pro! In the latest post, she revealed that she finally had a nose job but she expressed how she was kinda sceptical of the idea of reshaping her nose but ultimately git it done. Although in her captions she promoted body positivity and urged people to love themselves. She wrote, "I’d never hide behind a tree. Don’t compare urself to anyone on the internet, ur beautiful THANK U, @deepakdugarmd . U changed my life! #ShaveItOff".

She made the video on the famous music that starts with "I won't do it" usually hinting at things that people know they will end up doing somehow. So it says "I won't do it, gurl" several times and then finally it ends with, "I did it" where people finally admit that they did what they were initially hesitant of doing. Check out the video:

Recently Mia Khalifa's death hoax took over Twitter. A Twitter user spread the misinformation that the Lebanese-American ex-porn star has committed suicide. However, it is her reaction that is winning hearts on the internet! Mia came across a tweet that read: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ". In reply, Mia wrote, "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats." Check tweet:

Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

Mia has been very vocal about her feeling, her journey from being a porn star to a sports anchor now. In an interview in IBTimes, she said referring to her past life, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go in public. Because of the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."

