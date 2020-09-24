Horny people got no chill! Yes, Pornhub.com viewers have hots for Mario and Princess Peach as well and we aren't saying that, it is the XXX videos hosting website, Pornhub itself! Nintendo just celebrated 35 years of the release of their original Super Mario Bros and well, the results are reflecting on Pornhub. The XXX industry giant released recent insights that reveal that many are searching for the video game fictional characters. While it also revealed that characters from video games make up for a large percentage of popular searches, no one thought it would be Mario!!!

Super Mario ranked as the 4th most popular game search with Zelda on the first place on Pornhub searches according to the 2019 year-in-review. However, now while Nintendo announced its 35th-anniversary releases, Super Mario-related porn terms search spiked 142% on Pornhub and very recently the searches have been boosted by 57%.

While Mario is the top search it is closely followed by Princess Peach and some even search for the anthropomorphic turtle, Koopa. Also, it is the men who are 571% more likely to search for Super Mario-related porn withing the age bracket 25-34. Also, most searches come from South America.

Recently XXX site, Pornhub also revealed that explicit searches for Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion spiked ever since the album WAP was dropped. The music video has been garnering a lot of attention, no wonder it received a whopping 85 million views in just a week. Pornhub’s stats have shown that searches for Cardi B have grown by 235% compared to the daily average. Not just Cardi B but Megan Thee Stallion's searches have increased by 210%. In 2018, the XXX website revealed that searches for "hot sexy teacher" grew by 423% in India. Amongst the porn stars, Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa were the most searched pornstars in India. Pornhub had revealed that the year 2019 was defined with XXX searches that ranged from Amateur, Alien and POV to Apex Legends, ASMR and Femdom. The celebrity search statistic in 2019 revealed that hot XXX clips of YouTuber Belle Delphine. Second place was held by Kim Kardashian, who despite having an 18.8 million drop from 26.3 million in 2018, held the place following Belle Delphine.

