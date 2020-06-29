Government of India has taken a step to counter the border row with China by banning 59 Chinese mobile apps. The list includes TikTok, UC Browser, Cam Scanner, Shareit, Helo among many others. But the game PUBG has been exempted from the list. Game lovers are happy and relieved that their favourite game is not on the list of banned apps and the best way to express is through funny memes and jokes. Along with the #TikTokBaninIndia memes, PUBG has also started to trend online with funny meme reactions.

The decision of banning the Chinese apps comes after the heightened tensions between India and China and the border face-off at Ladakh. A lot of people were already calling for the ban on these apps, advocating the Vocal for Local initiative. WeChat, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Cam Scanner, NewsDog, UC News, Weibo, Xender are also on the list. And with PUBG not on the list, lovers of the game are relieved. Funny reactions have started to come in from those who regularly play PUBG and can continue to play it. TikTok Ban in India: ByteDance Losing Over Rs 3 Crore Daily, Hundreds of Jobs at Risk.

Check Some Funny Memes Here:

PUBG to Other Apps

* 59 Chinese apps banned including #TikTok * Meanwhile PUBG to 59 apps : pic.twitter.com/u3cpEajpYw — 𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂 (@MemerMedic) June 29, 2020

TikTok to PUBG

PUBG Lover Right Now

Pic 1 : pubg lover when they hear news of bubg ban.. Pic 2 : jab unhe pta chle ki pubg ban list me nhi h.#TikTok pic.twitter.com/2eEm7875j2 — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) June 29, 2020

PUBG Players Checking the List

Bach Gaye!

PUBG is Worried

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is among the most popular games in India. It is not entirely Chinese as it has been developed by Korean game developer, Bluehole. The company partnered with Tencent which is the biggest gaming company in China. Meanwhile, game lovers would be rushing to the app to play the game now as they never know if it gets banned too.

