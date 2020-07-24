The lockdown has come hard on many people, especially those who come from a lower income group. With no stable work and everything else being shut, an elderly woman in Pune resorted to making use of her martial arts skills. This old lady juggles her two sticks like a traditional martial art form along the roadside. Passersby leave some money in her bag for help. Someone made a video of her and shared on Twitter. It has reached many good people on the internet who have now volunteered to support her. Mumbai Police Constable's Timely Action Saves 2-Week-Old Choking Baby's Life, Twitter Users Hail Officer’s Presence of Mind.

As per some social media posts, this lady performs near Undri region of Pune city. With no means to support herself, she performs the lathi tricks and effortlessly juggles it along. This is a form of traditional martial art called lathi khela. Some people have called her Super Aaji. Video of her performing went viral and has got over a million views in a day. It has also reached actor Riteish Deshmukh who too wanted to know her details. Many others have already volunteered to help and support her. From Spiderman Delivering Groceries to Reader Sending Pizzas to Newspaper Workers, These Instances of Good Samaritans During Coronavirus Pandemic Will Make You Smile With Happy Tears.

Watch The Video Here:

This Mataji From Pune Is 75Years Old, She Shows Her Lathi Skills On The Roads Of Pune For Her Survival. Even During This Lockdown And Pandemic She Is Forced To Do It As It Seems She Don't Have Any Other Source Other Than This Art. If Anyone Knows About Her Plz Let Us Know. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dKK4iRTfVY — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) July 23, 2020

Here's Another Video:

Check Riteish Deshmukh's Tweet About Her:

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

After the video went viral, an organisation called Nirmiti has taken the responsibility to help. Another user has volunteered to help her with the education of her granddaughters.

Check Tweets About People Helping Her:

Already so many people have reached out and helped her...thanks to twitter.. pic.twitter.com/ryTIJQyucY — Sridevi ST ஶ்ரீதேவி (@SrideviST) July 24, 2020

Our Member Had Already visited at Her Place today "Nirmiti" Is going to Take the responsibility Of This Grandma..@Manoj2211Khare Had also Taken the responsibility Of the Education Of her Granddaughters.. "Nirmiti" Is there to Help Her Inside nd out pic.twitter.com/7U9RWeASMh — @harshu 22 (@2212harshh) July 23, 2020

Here's Her Number in Case You Want to Help:

Her number pic.twitter.com/Lkk5qgLpV7 — कमल न्यूज़ Kamal News (@KamalNewsHindi) July 23, 2020

Many others asked for her contact details and have volunteered to help. It is good to see that some have already reached, while others are wanting to help in any way they can. Such instances make us believe in the good power of the internet.

