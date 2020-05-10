Radio Pakistan Gets Trolled on Twitter After Its Blatant Error on Ladakh’s Weather Report, Funny #Maths Memes and Jokes Go Viral

Radio Pakistan Memes (Photo Credits: @ChuckleAlokSome/ @Kanchi_88/ Twitter)

Twitter users always find their way to delight themselves be it the ongoing situation, or how life was, nearly two months ago. Nothing can stop them from spreading a smile at any damn situation. The hawk-eyed Twitterati are quick to point out gaffes, and their humour is mostly right on point. This week’s blunder came in from Pakistan’s national radio broadcaster, Radio Pakistan. It released a weather report, trying to school the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), but ended up making a fool of themselves. After its failed attempt to target the country by reporting the weather in Ladakh, netizens mercilessly trolled Pakistan for its blatant blunder in the viral tweet, which has now been deleted. #Maths and #RadioPakistan is running as the top trends on the microblogging site with users making hilarious memes and jokes, trolling the country’s national radio broadcast. 'RIP Common Sense': Twitter Slams Pakistan on Ladakh Weather Update Gaffe.

To those who are unaware, here is what you nearly missed. Radio Pakistan posted a tweet mentioning the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh. The tweet was mostly in response to IMD, after it started referring to the subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir, as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, the latter two considered as ‘illegally occupied’ by Pakistan, as per the Indian government.

The Radio Pakistan responded, although with a major goof-up. The now-deleted tweet read, “In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade.” Yes, the official Twitter handle messed-up the maximum and minimum temperatures and the Tweeple were quick to point out the gaffe!

It is hilarious to see the weather gaffe. No one is trying here to be mean, but it is basic Math and Physics that the radio broadcaster messed up with it. If at all, the tweet intended to send out a strong political message, it sadly ended up making fun of themselves.