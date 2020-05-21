Rajiv Gandhi 29th Death Anniversary: Photos of The Former Indian Prime Minister With His Family That One Will Cherish Forever

Rajiv Gandhi With Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the seventh Prime Minister of India was born on August 20, 1944, to Indira and Feroze Gandhi. He was a trained pilot and was a part of the Flying Club in New Delhi and worked at Air India. He did not have an inclination towards politics, it was after his brother, Sanjay Gandhi's death, he decided to enter politics. Rajiv Gandhi was the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the post of Prime Minister of India. During an election campaign at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a human bomb that killed 17 others and left 44 injured. On Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, we bring to you some family photos which are a part of the memories of Indians. Life and Times of India's Youngest Prime Minister and Facts About Him.

Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia Maino in 1968. While he was at Cambridge in London, Rajiv first saw Sonia at a Greek restaurant and fell in love with her. They have a son, Rahul Gandhi and a daughter, Priyanka Gandhi who are also part of the Congress party. Rajiv Gandhi fought his first electoral battle for Lok Sabha from his brother’s seat in Amethi and defeated Sharad Yadav. When Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in 1984, on the same day, Rajiv was thrust to the post of the Prime Minister, making him the nation’s youngest PM. Here are memorable photos remembering the former Prime Minister of India.

He had a great inclination towards Indian classical, modern and even western songs. He often used to spend his free time listening to the radio. Rajiv Gandhi played an important role in leading the country after his mother's death. He established schools and encouraged the youth. His anti-corruption and nepotism stance earned him the nickname "Mr Clean". In India, his death anniversary is commemorated as Anti-Terrorism Day.