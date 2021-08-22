While Rakshabandhan is about the bond between brothers and sisters it is also about the banters, leg-pulling, pranks and jokes. If you do not make fun of your sibling, what even is the point of Raksha Bandhan? Well, in the social media world, meme-sharing has become another fun way to show your love in the most hilarious way possible to your siblings. Well, on Rakshabandhan, we have for you some of the choicest of hilarious memes and jokes that you can share with your siblings. For those who do not know, Raksha bandhan is an important Hindu festival, celebrated in many parts of India. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Thali Samagri: From Kum Kum to Sweets, 7 Things That Must Be Placed on the Plate Before Tying Rakhi.

Apart from cherishing the full of life bond between siblings, this festival holds special spiritual significance. Celebrated on the full moon in the month of Shravan, which mostly falls in the month of August according to the English calendar, on this day sisters tie a thread of protection to their brothers. On this day brothers promise to protect their sisters for the rest of their lives. However, if you want to share hilarious memes and jokes with your siblings on this day, we have the best ones for:

Hilarious

Unbelievable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malhar Jadhav (@jai__malhar)

LMAO

When you giving only ₹50 to your sister on rakhsabandhan.. Le sister :#HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/3xVroETSnY — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 3, 2020

What?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concepts Of PCM (@team_copcm)

Can't Even...

#HappyRakshaBandhan When sister asks for iPhone from her unemployed brother on raksha bandhan.. Le brother : pic.twitter.com/lHofguAZ7C — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated around the country solidifying the bond between siblings. And to make this day even more special you can spread happiness and positive vibes with your loved ones. You can share Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers, Rakhi 2021 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Rakhi WhatsApp Stickers and Raksha Bandhan 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate the day.

