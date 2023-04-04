Two-legged birds nearly bullied a rare four-legged chicken to death at a poultry, forcing it to be relocated to a different place.

The chicken born on a farm in North Queensland, Australia, was bullied by the other chickens because it had polymelia, a rare disease.

The four-legged creature's spine was attacked by the fellow chickens, which led its owner, Jess Leeming, to relocate it to another coop.

The bird is afflicted by polymelia, a disease that can, in extremely rare circumstances, also affect people and result in the growth of extra limbs.

Jess posted a request on social media for someone to gather up the animal in the hopes of finding it a new home. “I have a four-legged (yes, four-legged) young hen that needs some TLC if anyone is interested? She has a large sore where the end of her spine has been pecked and I think her days are limited unless someone with experience takes over”.

She also thinks that her flock of chickens attacked the four-legged creature as chickens have a tendency to peck at anything unfamiliar or unusual

Despite having four legs from birth, the chicken didn't seem to have any trouble, though Jess was quite uncertain whether her internal organs will be able to pass the eggs.

Following Jess' post that said that the animal required "specialized care to help her heal," local wildlife caretaker Olive Needham has now taken the four-legged avian.

Needham told that due to a rare birth defect, some chickens are born with an additional limb or two. This specific chicken was born with two additional hind legs in addition to its normal pair.

For the not known, polymelia is a genetic birth defect that causes extra appendages, wherein additional extremities are frequently malformed or shrunken.

However, there is no need to treat the disease. Polymelia-afflicted chickens typically lead regular and healthy lives. Rarely, polymelia can also develop in humans.

