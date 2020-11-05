An extremely rare 'black' tiger has been spotted in Odisha. Named 'Melanistic Tiger', this rare animal is only present in Odisha and as per experts, there are only seven to eight in the wild. The photos of the rarely seen animal were clicked by amateur photographer and wildlife enthusiast Soumen Bajpayeein Eastern Odisha. This year, photographers in India and across countries were able to spot quite some rare cats in different. From black panther with spots to golden tiger, we bring to you a list of rare big cats which were caught in the lens. Black Panther, Leopardess Captured in One Frame After Long Wait in Kabini Forest by Bengaluru-Based Wildlife Photographer Mithun Hunugund.

The thick black stripes on the tiger recently spotted are due to genetic defect. According to the 2018 Tiger Census Report, the number of black striped tigers has reduced drastically. Also, 70 percent of the world’s black tiger population is in Odisha. Out of which, most of them can be found in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. The first black striped tiger was reported in 2007 in the said reserve.

Black Tiger in Odisha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soumen Bajpayee Wildlife (@bajpayeesoumenwildlife) on Apr 1, 2020 at 10:11pm PDT

1. Rare Majestic Snow Leopard

A rare majestic snow leopard was spotted in the Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh earlier this year. The video of the animal was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The video shows the majestic cat walking down a road with heaps of snow on both sides.

Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District👍🏻Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes,unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats.Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weathe,rare to see these ghost of de mountain pic.twitter.com/iiEAGaWgop — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 17, 2020

2. Black Panther With Spots

A rare sight was captured at Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra earlier this year. It was a black panther with spots, yes you read it right! The photo was clicked by wildlife photographer Abhishek Pagnis. The wild cat has hidden spots called ghost rosettes which is also present in leopards but is not visible due to the animal's thick fur. Black panthers are one of the melanistic animals in the wild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Pagnis (@abhishek.pagnis) on May 18, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

3. Black Panther

'Saya', a blank panther was captured in all its glory in the Kabini forest at Karnataka. The rare black cat was clicked by photographer Shaaz Jung earlier this year. The photos went viral after it was posted on the photographer's social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

4. Rare Golden Tiger

A rare golden tiger with red and brown stripes was seen earlier this year at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Its features are due to recessive trait called the 'wideband' which affects the production of black colour during the hair growth cycle in its body. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan had shared phot of the tiger which was clicked by photographer Mayuresh Hendre. They are also called golden tabby tiger or strawberry tiger.

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

5. Black Leopard

Recently, a rare black Leopard was spotted in Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve recently. The video was filmed by a tourist visiting the national park. He posted a short video after spotting the rare animal during a safari of the reserve.

Most of these unique-looking cats are endangered and it is important to save them from further extinction. Most of the times, habitat loss, poaching and lack of food are the reason for their decline in population.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).