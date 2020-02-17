Rare Majestic Snow Leopard Spotted in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti District (Watch Video)

Snow Leopard (Photo Credits: @susantananda3 Twitter)

A rare majestic snow leopard was spotted in the Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh recently. A video shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) shows the animal slowly walking down a road with heaps of ice on both sides. Twitterati was quite impressed as the video went viral. It has received over 1,100 likes other than 10,700 views on Twitter. One of the comments read, "Majestic, indeed! Thanks for sharing!" Rare Zebra Foal With Polka Dots Due to 'Melanin Disorder' Spotted in Kenyan National Reserve (See Pictures)

Susanta Nanda posted the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District. Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes,unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats. Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weather, rare to see these ghost of de mountain. (sic) MTV host Nikhil Chinapa shared the same video on Twitter, "A ridiculously beautiful sighting of one of the world’s most elusive animals - the Snow Leopard." 'Pink’ Elephant Found in South African Safari Park, Here’s Why the Calf is a Rare Specimen.

Snow Leopard Spotted in Spiti Valley:

Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District👍🏻Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes,unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats.Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weathe,rare to see these ghost of de mountain pic.twitter.com/iiEAGaWgop — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 17, 2020

Snow leopard which is also known as the ounce is a large cat which is native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia. It is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List as the global population is estimated to be less than 10,000 mature cats. They are expected to decline by about 10 per cent by 2040. They are threatened by poaching and habitat destruction due to infrastructural developments. It lives in mountainous regions with elevations from 3,000 to 4,5000 ranging from eastern Afghanistan to Mongolia and western China.