Are you a lover of horror movies? Do you have the heart to withstand the biggest spooks and scares that cinema has to offer? Here's an exciting opportunity for you all to get paid for watching 13 scary movies! Yes, you read it right. Someone who is brave enough to watch the 13 horror movies, is set to get paid $1,300. With Halloween 2021 round the corner, FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to record their heart rate while watching 13 of the scariest movies ever made. "We’ll pay the hired Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst $1,300 and send them a Fitbit to record their heart rate", it adds.

This means the person who gets hired as the 'Horror Heart Rate Analyst' with a Fitbit to track the heart rate throughout the movie analysis, along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover rental costs to fund your fright fest. If you are looking for a horror hustle this Halloween, here's some interesting news for you!

Halloween takes place on October 31 annually. This means Halloween 2021 will occur on Sunday, October 31. In the wake of the upcoming spooky season, FinanceBuzz has set up a task urging people to help them discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be. One has to just wear a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while watching the list of 13 movies. Why Are Bats Linked to Halloween? From 'Vampires' to 'Witches' Connection, Know How These Nocturnal Creatures Got Linked to The Spooky Celebrations.

The 13 scary movies include Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle.

Here's how you can apply:

The interested ones have to fill out the form below to show us why you are the best hire for this side hustle. The direct link is provided here. All you need is go to the 'How to Apply' section at the end of the page and enter all the details that have been asked.

Important Dates to Remember:

The applications are due by September 26, 2021, at midnight ET. The chosen candidate will be selected by October 1, 2021, and contacted via email. The Fitbit will be sent to the analyst by FinanceBuzz by October 4, 2021. The candidate will have to watch the movies and complete the assignment from October 9, 2021, until October 18, 2021.

In an official statement, FinanceBuzz said that of the several kinds of movies that hit the silver screen, the horror movies are the most profitable ones, regardless of the budget set to film them. The candidate who is selected will be notified via email.

