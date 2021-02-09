Indian wedding receptions provide an enormous amount of content that goes viral. Be it wedding photography or videos, some of them surface online giving netizens a great share of laughter. On a similar note, a few days ago, video of a ‘bride’ went hilariously viral. The clip shows the groom smacking a photographer during wedding photoshoot—sending the bride into fits of hysterical laughter. However, the video is not real, but a movie scene. In the viral tweet, the woman in the clip claimed that the video was actually a scene from her film and not an actual wedding.

The video was first shared on Twitter, and it begins with the bride and groom posing on stage as a photographer clicks away. Trouble starts with the bride’s photoshoot! As she poses, the photographer appears to touch the bride’s face to adjust the angle, which angered the groom. He smacked the photographer and asked him to get off the stage. The bride was seen dissolving into giggles.

She was filmed falling down on the floor, laughing hysterically. The clip received millions of views, and many questioned if the video was real or whether the bride played a prank on her husband.

Watch the Viral Video:

I just love this Bride 👇😛😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv — Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021

The video was actually a scene from a movie. The ‘bride’ herself responded to the viral video revealing that it was part of a film shoot.

Here's the Tweet:

Ye meri movie shoot k time ki vdo h !! 😅 Thank u for sharing pic.twitter.com/DaN4jONJEQ — Anikriti Chowhan (@ChowhanAnikriti) February 6, 2021

Anikriti Chowhan, an actress from Chhattisgarh, mentioned that the video was recorded during the shooting of a film called, “Darling Pyaar Jhukta Nahi.” She even uploaded a video on YouTube, where she revealed all the shoot details related to the viral clip.

Watch Anikriti's Video:

Now that you know the truth behind the viral video, pass on the information too as you share laughter across social media. It is a movie scene, but the ‘bride’s’ hysteric reaction will remain on the internet, hopefully garnering more views and likes.

