RoastNahiFryKarunga Funny Memes Trend Online After YouTuber Harsh Beniwal Announces Release of His Video Targeting TikTok Users

Roast Nahi Fry Karunga memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This entire week we have seen a battle of memes of sorts on social media between supporters of YouTubers and TikTok. Ever since Carry Minati's video of "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" went viral to it being taken down, the social media space has seen all sorts of reactions from angry to funny. In support of Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati creator) many uninstalled TikTok, including YouTubers Technical Guruji and Hindustani Bhau. Now another YouTuber Harsh Beniwal seems to be joining in. Harsh tweeted on his account that he would be putting up a video at 7 PM today with a hashtag #RoastNahiFryKarunga. The anticipation of a new roast video and rating of Tiktok gone down on Play Store has given more content to meme makers. In support of Carry Minati, a lot of memes and jokes are trending online today targeting TikTok and its users. #technicalguruji Funny Memes & Jokes Trend After #JusticeForCarry As YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary Cleans His Mobile Phones by Uninstalling TikTok and Washes Hands With Sanitiser!

Since YouTube took down the video, several people appealed to bring it back. However, Ajey Nagar himself gave a statement yesterday about the video never coming back and expressing his frustration at the same. Netizens stood in support of him and several jokes were made on YouTube being the enemy. A lot of people have uninstalled TikTok ever since this controversy came up and looks like the rating of the app has dropped suddenly. And Harsh Beniwal giving a new phrase, it is given a new target to make memes online and punning on the word roast. Carry Minati Funny Memes and Videos: Hilarious Jokes on 'YouTube Vs Tiktok' Battle Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend.

Check Harsh Beniwal's Announcements:

Aaj sham 7 Baje ajana Popcorn leke.#RoastNahiFryKarunga — Harsh SOGGY beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) May 17, 2020

Check Funny Memes and Reactions on #RoastNahiFryKarunga:

YouTubers and Meme Makers Right Now

#RoastNahiFryKarunga #harshbeniwal Every memer and Youtuber when it comes to roast tiktok😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6661odxABi — Golu Nagar (@IGoludhakad99) May 17, 2020

The Low Ratings

#RoastNahiFryKarunga Youtubers showing TikTokers what they can do if provoked ... Tiktok rating 4.6 to 3.8 pic.twitter.com/MxJj75F74h — Ishmeet (@Ishmeet_18) May 17, 2020

Hahaha

Did You or Did You Not?

#RoastNahiFryKarunga From 4.6 to 3.8 This is big. That's the power. Kamaal kr diya yr. pic.twitter.com/mHYqjtu50X — sandeep gupta (@sandeep70676277) May 17, 2020

Fans Right Now

Some TikTokers?

#RoastNahiFryKarunga After see this hashtag Trending in india Whole tik toker pic.twitter.com/gRv8S0Ijzn — ♪ ｓαᕼ𝐈ℓ ♣ (@o_sahil2) May 17, 2020

The anticipation for Harsh Beniwal's video is already so much we can only wait to see what he has in store. And it is no wonder that meme-makers will get new formats to once again make jokes and memes tonight.