Salman Khan has a name and a presence you surely cannot ignore. He has been around for over three decades, and his loyal millions of followers and well-wishers can never seem to get enough of him. He is not just a renowned Indian actor, but he’s Bollywood’s very own Bhai or Bhaijaan. Despite several controversies surrounding him, he is loved by many for everything that he has done over the years, especially to help budding actors. He made his acting debut in 1988 in Bollywood and since then has been seen in all the movies 90s kids have watched, loved and still rewatch from time to time. Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on December 27, and social media is already flooded with Happy Birthday Salman Khan wishes and messages. People on this day are sure to share Salman Khan images and HD wallpapers, Happy Birthday Bhaijaan messages, Salman Khan Birthday Special pictures and greetings with everyone. Salman Khan Rings In His 57th Birthday With Family and Friends! Video of the Superstar Slicing the Cake Is Unmissable – WATCH.

From popular flicks like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Hum Saath Saath Hain in the 90s, Salman won many hearts and collected a loyal fan base. His recent action-packed films, whether they do well at the box office or not, continue to keep his fans in awe. However, his presence has been most noticeable in the reality TV show Bigg Boss in the last couple of years, where he is the uncontested star. He is also known for having launched a lot of stars who owe their careers to him. On Salman Khan’s 57th Birthday, share these Bhaijaan images, HD wallpapers, and Birthday Special Pictures with everyone you know. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash! Video of the Superstars Hugging Each Other and Posing for the Paparazzi Goes Viral.

He is also one of the very few celebrities who runs a charity for underprivileged kids, Being Human, which provides everything from healthcare to education for them. His NGO also reached out to help daily wage workers during the Covid-induced lockdown. His generosity is not unnoticed, which makes him an even bigger star. Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!

