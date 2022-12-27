Salman Khan has turned 57 today and he celebrated the special occasion with family and friends. A grand party was held at midnight for which the Khan family members and the superstar’s friends and colleagues from B-town were seen in attendance. A video has surfaced online that showcases ‘Bhaijaan’ slicing his birthday cake and it is indeed a perfect treat for all his fans. Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kartik Aaryan and Many More Celebs Clicked at the Superstar’s Party (View Pics & Videos).

Salman Khan Cutting His Birthday Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)