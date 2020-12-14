An ad for celebrating health workers amid the COVID-19 crisis has not gone well with the audience. A charity supporting the UK's National Health Service released a video for Christmas 2020, which showed Santa Claus contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus. Although the ad had a happy ending with a good message, in reality, it irked a lot of people. The thought of showing Santa Claus, kids' favourite person this season suffering from the virus received a lot of flak online. The ad has now been taken down and officials have apologised for it, adding the clip was not meant for children. Throughout the year, we have seen how NHS workers have been appreciated in the UK, but this ad has not struck the same chord.

The ad titled "The Gift", shows an elderly man with a white beard being treated by medics. He is connected to oxygen tubes while the nursing staff takes good care of him. He is then shown signing letters addressed to Santa. In the end, the nurse goes back home to find a Christmas present for her. The card on it reads, "Thank you for everything you've done for all of us." The ad gives a message, "Give back to those who've given everything." It is meant to highlight the health staff and medical professionals who are working hard in the time of this crisis. However, to show Santa Claus getting the virus has not gone well with the viewers. Christmas 2020 is COVID-19 Ready! Facemasks-Wearing Santa Claus Statues, Chocolates, And Candies This Year Will Inspire You To Celebrate While Being Safe (See Pictures).

Watch The Video Here:

They're actually trying to kill the magic of Christmas. This is obscene. pic.twitter.com/VOgQy7Swnj — The Corona Cure (@TheCoronaCure_) December 10, 2020

The video on YouTube was slammed in the comments section, people calling it disgusting even. The NHS Charities Together and issued an apology to the kids who would have seen it. Their statement said, "We worked closely with the team behind the ad to make sure it was produced responsibly and it was cleared for use by the relevant regulatory authority. However, we are sorry to the parents of any young children who have been upset by watching the ad and to the young children themselves, they were not the intended audience for it."

The ad was initially received positively but soon adverse reactions from social media did not work in its favour. Some said it would affect children's mental health while others called it disgusting sentimentality.

