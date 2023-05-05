Mumbai, May 05: Sienna Weir, 23-years-old Australian Miss Universe Finalist passed away on Friday. Following the shocking and tragic news of the model's passing, her family in Sydney confirmed it and paid tribute to their ‘angel’.

According to reports, the latter was admitted to a Hospital post an accident earlier this year. Recently, her family took the decision of turning off her life support. It is assumed that the accident took place during a horseback riding session. Christina Ashten Gourkani Dies of Cardiac Arrest: OnlyFans Star and Kim Kardashian's Doppelganger Passes Away at 34 After Plastic Surgery.

Her lover Tom Bull paid tribute to her in an Instagram post as he wrote, "We loved with a love that was more than love." Her farewell Instagram post, which was recently posted, received reactions by her friends and relatives who expressed their sympathies to Weir’s family.

“Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I'll miss everything about you Siena, I love you”, one of her friends wrote, while another said, “I’m so lucky to have known you. Thank you for everything.”

Her management company, Scoop Management, uploaded a video with many images of the Miss Universe contestant along with a caption that read, “Forever in our hearts.”

You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you're being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already, photographer Chris Dwyer wrote in his tribute to the latter.

The model graduated from Sydney University with a dual degree in psychology and English literature. She intended to relocate to London in order to be closer to her family and to expand her social and professional networks. Charlbi Dean Dies at 32; Model-Actress Was Known for Palme D'Or Winner Triangle of Sadness.

In 2022, Sienna was one of 27 Australian Miss Universe finalists. Sienna previously talked about her passion for horseback riding in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine.

