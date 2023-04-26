Mumbai, April 26: Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger and American OnlyFans star Ashten Gourkani recently passed away from a heart attack while recuperating from plastic surgery. The 34-year-old model, also known as Ashten online, passed away on Thursday in the hospital just hours after the procedure.

In an effort to raise money for her funeral the next week, her distraught family posted the terrible news online and set up a GoFundMe page. The family posted a note on the page explaining what had transpired and expressing their shock and sadness over the news. OnlyFans 'Mexican Kim Kardashian', Joselyn Cano Reportedly Dead After Botched Butt Job! Friends & Family Pay Tribute (View Pics & Videos).

We must convey the most heartbreaking, tragic, and unexpected passing of our lovely, cherished daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani, the message read. It went on to tell how terrible it was when they realised that Christina was dying.

At 4.30 in the morning, the family was reportedly called, and someone was yelling, "Ashten is dying, Ashten is dying." Following Christina's cardiac arrest, the family saw her condition swiftly deteriorate as they compared the call to a nightmare.

Her admirers on social media praised her for being such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with, the family said. They concluded the message saying, “Christina Ashten Gourkani you will forever be our guardian angel.”

After hearing the news, her supporters and fans paid respect to the celebrity. Mary Magdalene, another model from OnlyFans, sent a touching tribute on Instagram. "I don't know her, [but] I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery”, she said. ‘Pedo-Baiting’ Coconut Kitty aka Diana Deets Dies by Suicide, XXX OnlyFans Model Was Accused of Using Filters To Look Younger To Lure Paedophiles!

Mary, who nearly died herself after one of her plastic surgeries, went on to warn others about the risks associated with having surgery. She begged anyone considering surgery to "find a good doctor" to lower the likelihood of error.

