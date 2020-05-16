Social Distancing Jugaad Bike Goes Viral! Similar Indian Creations of Bicycle and E-rickshaw Maintaining Safe Distance That Caught All Praises Amid Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Social distancing vehicles in India (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The coronavirus pandemic has drilled the concept of social distancing into everybody's mind. Maintaining a safe distance from one another has become the need of the hour in the last few months to keep oneself as well as others safe. How will things function, when the lockdown ends is a question that many are wondering about, but maybe Indian jugaad can come in handy! A video of a man transforming a small Ferris wheel and operating it as a bike to carry his family is going viral on social media. The video shows the amazing creation of a vehicle that ensures social distance but also fits all. We take a look at similar such vehicles and bicycles that have caught all eyes during this lockdown phase. Social Distancing Hats Are a Hit! Chinese Students Wear Colourful DIY 1-Metre Hats to School; See Cute Pics.

Social Distancing Bikes

A man used the smaller Ferris wheel which is usually for children and attached it with a bike. But he operates it with a steering wheel and controlled his creation with a clutch. So it had a mix of a bike without its front tyre, attached to small a Ferris wheel and controlled with the steering of a car. The creation is amazing and one of the innovative jugaads we have seen. The one who has taken the video is also seen lauding this creation.

Watch Video Here:

If you see, the man's family is sitting in one of the seats of the wheel and the other one occupies their luggage. Wow!

This brings us to another talented man from Agartala in Tripura who actually designed a bike that would ensure 1-metre gap between two people. Partha Saha, 39-year-old from mechanic made his own social distancing bicycle by transforming an old bike. He bought one from a scrap dealer, removed the engine and cut the machine in two before affixing a rod slightly longer than a metre (3.2 feet) to connect the wheels. He made it so he could drop his daughter to school.

Watch The Video Here:

VIDEO: An Indian school drop-out has built a motorbike with a one-metre gap between the rider and the passenger to drive home the importance of social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/BDhvoq4cs1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 1, 2020

Social Distancing Rickshaw

Other than the bikes, we have also seen a great example of a compartmentalised e-rickshaw on the streets of Bengal. One Tuk Tuk (local rickshaws) was transformed with four chambers so that people do not come in contact with each other. The driver would sit alone in the front, with four passengers in each of the compartments at the back having no physical contact with each other as there was a dividing wall in the middle. A video of this rickshaw had even impressed Indian businessman Anand Mahindra.

Watch The Video Here:

Aren't these amazing? These ideas are proof that Indian jugaad can really come in handy at times. While the Ferris wheel and bike is a unique idea, the two other can be recreated more to ensure people follow social distancing or at least avoid physical contact.