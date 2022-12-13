A controversial issue related to the exposure of inappropriate items and content to children has shocked netizens. A USD42,000 (3428565 INR)-per-year top Chicago prep school's dean was caught on camera boasting about students using "dildos and butt plugs" in class while receiving advice on having "queer sex." Project Veritas secretly recorded Joseph Bruno discussing the Pride Week activity at Francis W. Parker School that featured a visit by drag diva Alexis Bevels.

In the covertly recorded video from a coffee shop, Bruno stated that he had not informed the trustees about the sex-toy lesson because he imagined they would find it "amazing." An LGBTQ+ Health Center came in, and “they were passing around butt plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit,” Bruno said. Just recently, trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney has taken over social media, but it is more controversial than ever. American transgender TikTok influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney has been in the news lately for their “controversial” comments such as “normalise penis bulge in public” and that women’s genitals resemble “Barbie pouches” or “Barbie pockets” and so on.

"In a classroom, while I’m sitting there," Bruno said — noting it was for kids as young as 14. "They’re just, like, passing around dildos and butt plugs … The kids are just playing with ‘em," he said of the high schoolers. "They’re like, 'How does this butt plug work? How do we do — like, how does this work?'" he said, with the drag queen there to "pass out cookies and brownies and do photos." "That’s a real cool part of my job — I don’t have to worry about stuff like that," he was recorded as saying, bragging about how he had "so much freedom" and "so much money to do stuff" at the school.

When Project Veritas director James O'Keefe confronted Bruno outside the school door, the guerrilla journalist spoke out in front of the children: "Sir! Anal butt plugs and toys?" But as Bruno had foreseen, the institution stood by him, accusing the "far-right activist group" for distorting an instance of its "inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education." Principal Dan Frank told parents that "we are heartbroken that one of our colleague’s words have been severely misrepresented for a malicious purpose."

