The United States of America is gearing up for its Presidential election. As the day to vote is approaching, many political stunts are going viral online. Hollywood stars, influencers, and all the popular faces are doing their bid encouraging citizens to vote. YouTuber Tana Mongeau is also one of them, but she landed in trouble. Fans on social media noticed that Mongeau lost her YouTube verification checkmark, which has a major impact on her ability to rack up views. It is not yet clear as to why the verification checkmark was absent from Mongeau’s account or when it was removed, but it once again landed her controversy. Many people have a lot of theories and speculations, also hinting to her recent promise to Onlyfans to exchange nude photos to those who would vote for former Vice President, Joe Biden. But none was confirmed.

With more than 5 million subscribers, Mongeau is one of the biggest names on YouTube. Known for her comedic ‘storytime’ videos, the creator is also famous for her on-off relationship with fellow YouTuber, Jake Paul, her self-titled festival ‘TanaCon’ and for being embroiled in various controversies. When fans noticed that she lost her YouTube verification status recently, it was bound to make headlines. Tana Mongeau, James Charles, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Amongst Others Flock to Larri Merritt's Birthday Party amid Increasing COVID-19 Cases in California!

Tana Mongeau Loses YouTube Verification

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Tana Mongeau’s channel is not longer verified on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/Q6E6GQKNXX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 4, 2020

The unverified status can be problematic for Mongeau’s career because YouTube tends to prioritize content from verified sources in algorithm placement. This means that Mongeau’s content will be significantly impacted by how they rank on the video-sharing platform.

There is a lot of speculation as to why her YouTube channel got unverified. Some reports suggest that because she changed her YouTube name to Tana Paul following her marriage before changing it back to Tana Mongeau after the marriage broke down. Again, others suggest that it could be because of a possible breach of US electoral law. In October, Mongeau began her Onlyfans promotions named #bootyforbiden, promising a nude pic in exchange for proof of a vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming US Presidential election. What Is Biden Beauty? People Are Going Crazy Over the Unknown Mysterious Creators of This Makeup Brand! Here’s How You Can Buy Their Products Ahead of US Presidential Election 2020.

In sixteen US states, it is a crime to share a photo of who you voted for. Again, her pledge to send photos to fans who vote for Biden is also argued to be a breach of electoral laws. The federal election law in the US prohibits to give anything in exchange for a vote. While the speculations are on, neither Mongeau nor YouTube has made any remark as to why her channel’s verification tick was removed.

