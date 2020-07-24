They say there are 7 people in the world that look like you. And it can get difficult for someone who looks exactly like a celebrity. Like for Ashley from Tennessee who looks very much like singer Taylor Swift. The nurse from Tennesse posted a video on what happens when she steps out of her hometown and how she gets surrounded by people mistaking her for the American singer. Ashley's pictures on Instagram will show you how closely she resembles Swift and we wouldn't blame people to not believe it was the singer herself. A few days ago, Ed Sheeran's doppelganger also went viral on TikTok. A girl's boyfriend looks exactly like the Shape of You singer and people on TikTok were impressed. Now there's Taylor Swift lookalike getting the same fame.

Ashley has blond hair just like the singer and even their haircuts match. She went viral on TikTok recently after people spotted the resemblance. She told a report that she's always been compared to the singer for her looks but the attention has increased manifold ever since she moved to Nashville. A nurse by profession she even has her patients at the hospital mentioning her resemblance. Ashley, a mother of two, says she has been nicknamed Taylor Swift right from her childhood in the caption of her video. Diego Maradona Fat Doppelganger, Virat Kohli Turkish Look-Alike & Other Times Sportspersons' Duplicates Made Headlines! Watch Viral Pics and Videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@traumarn13) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@traumarn13) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@traumarn13) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@traumarn13) on Jul 22, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

After her video went viral, she made another one say thanking everyone for all the love. "I appreciate all the love.... The video was made as a joke. A lot of people took it a little too seriously," she said. She looks exactly like Swift, don't you think?

