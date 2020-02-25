Tesla Motion Sensor Camera Catches Woman Keying Car at Mall Parking Garage in Australia (Watch Video)

Woman Keying Tesla Car (Video Screengrab/ @DanPapi_/ Twitter)

A Tesla car owner, Darren Pearce was shocked to see a giant scratch along the side of his vehicle. He later discovered the video, filmed by the car’s motion sensor camera. It captured a woman brutally keying his Tesla Model 3 in a mall parking garage in Penrith, Australia. The footage uploaded on social media shows a tall woman with long hair wearing a loose t-shirt and pyjama and looking around furtively before scrapping her key along the length of the Tesla. After the video went viral, police officials reported that they are looking into the matter. The latest update reports that the vandal has been identified and was given a court attendance notice. Tesla Model S Electric ‘Ultra-Secure’ Car Stolen by Thieves in Just 30 Seconds.

According to Pearce, the incident took place in the afternoon when his Tesla Model 3 vehicle was parked inside the carpark of the Westfield Shopping Centre in Penrith. Caught using the Tesla electric car’s in-built “Sentry Mode,” the video shows the woman approaching the car and dragging a key along its side. Pearce alerted both the shopping centre management and to the police officials.

Watch Viral Video:

Just had our @Tesla keyed in Penrith Westfields shipping centre car park. Thank god for sentry mode @elonmusk, retweet to help us catch this lady!! pic.twitter.com/Ej0D6cNyeL — Daniel Pearce (@DanPapi_) February 23, 2020

The alleged vandal was likely unaware that the car she was allegedly scratching was recording her. Pearce clarified on Twitter that he was encouraged by the police to share the video on social media so to help in the identification of the woman. As per the latest update, the woman has been identified and given a court attendance notice. Tesla’s in-built, “Sentry Mode” uses up to eight hidden cameras to record incidents from simple bumps and scratches to acts of thefts and vandalism.