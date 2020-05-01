Thank You Messages and Images For Coronavirus Frontliners: Motivational WhatsApp Wishes And SMS To Share With COVID-19 Warriors

Thank You Message for frontliners (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus deserve much more than praise. Their selfless work in these difficult times is beyond commendable. While today, a lot of us get to be at our homes with our families, the frontliners have put everything at stake to fight this deadly virus. One of the main ways in which you can fight the virus is by maintaining social distancing. And as these Unsung Heroes are helping in this fight, we bring to you beautiful Thank You notes, messages, motivational WhatsApp wishes and HD Images which you can share with them showing your gratitude. While these words of praise and appreciation may fall short to commend their work, let's at least share with a frontline we know and tell that we are proud of them.

Many of them are doing long hours of work treating COVID-19 patients, so let's take a moment to praise their effort. As they return home after work, send them these beautiful heartful messages and tell them how much we owe to them.

Thank You WhatsApp Message: Motivation and Positive Attitude Are the Two Most Important Medicines Any Doctor Can Prescribe. Thanks for Doing That Perfectly.

Thank You WhatsApp Message: Good Doctors Like You Replace the Fear of Illness With Trust in Recovery. Thanks.

Thank You WhatsApp Message: Thank You for Everything. I Salute Your Valour and Courage! Thank You Message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Thank You WhatsApp Message: Thank You for Saving Me and My Family. We Owe a Lot to You.

Thank You WhatsApp Message: Thank You for Your Selfless Work, It’s Highly Commendable.

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses have also been trying to keep up with the tough times using different ways. Recently a video of them dancing on happy goes had gone viral. In various countries, medics had tried to entertain sick patients by performing for them. Videos of them singing and dancing is being widely shared on social media platforms.