Jay Shetty is a British-Indian life coach and author who is famous for his inspiring social media posts, messages, motivational videos, and bestselling book Think Like a Monk. Jay was born and raised in London by Indian parents. Jay Shetty has become popular as a life coach ever since he started sharing motivational videos on social media platforms in 2016. According to Jay’s official website, it mentions that during school vacations, Jay often spent time living with monks in India and immersing himself in their wisdom and teachings. However, recent accusations suggest that this information is fabricated. He is facing criticism and backlash for sharing false details and lying about his life. In addition, he is also being accused of allegedly stealing content from other content creators on social media. Jay Shetty hosts the ‘On Purpose’ podcast. It has featured several celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon, Michelle Obama, and Kendall Jenner. Let’s take a look at what the Jay Shetty controversy is all about in detail. Who is Jay Shetty and What’s His Net Worth? Everything About the Internet Personality Embroiled in Plagiarism Row.

Who is Jay Shetty?

According to Jay Shetty’s Wikipedia page, he was born in London to an Indian Hindu family. He was brought up in Barnet, North London, along with his sister. His mother, who is Gujarati, was raised in Yemen, while his father, a Tulu Bunt, hails from Bangalore. Shetty attended Queen Elizabeth's School in Barnet and later graduated from Cass Business School at City, University of London. Jay Shetty gained popularity as a life coach when he captivated people from around the world with his motivational videos, inspiring speeches, bestselling books, and podcasts featuring prominent celebrities. He cleverly positioned himself as a self-help guru.

What is the Jay Shetty Controversy About?

Jay Shetty's official website mentions that during his school vacations, he lived with monks in India, learning from their wisdom and teachings. He spent three years as a Hindu monk wearing robes, shaving his head, taking cold showers at 4 am and having a simple diet that became routine. However, a recent report in a leading daily suggested discrepancies in his story. Jay claims to have followed a monk, Gauranga Das, to Mumbai and served him for years. However, this too has been denied, and conflicting accounts emerged from his friends and sources in the ISKCON and Das himself. Inconsistencies were noted, such as Shetty altering his age in the story. Every time he mentioned the story, the age changed from 18 to 21, or 22, when Shetty should ideally have been 19 at the time. While some people confirmed Shetty's visit to India, they denied the duration, mentioning he spent most of his monk experience at Bhaktivedanta Manor near London rather than in Mumbai.

Jay Shetty's Educational Discrepancy

The leading daily also questioned Shetty's education. It pointed out problems in his resume, claiming that he got a certain degree from a business school that doesn’t actually offer the course he said he finished.

Jay Shetty Alleged Fabrication in Life-Coaching Courses

The leading daily's report also mentioned that even though Jay Shetty is not the first self-help guru to exaggerate his background to gain more followers and views for videos, he does charge very high fees for giving guidance. He uses his status as a self-help guru to offer various educational services, like a life-coaching school. The school claims that students can progress to a ‘top-up degree’ at certain universities by combining the Jay Shetty Certification School diploma with just one year of full-time study. However, when contacted, all universities denied any connection with Shetty's school.

Jay Shetty Accusations of Plagiarism

Apart from the above allegations, Jay Shetty has also faced accusations of stealing content from others without giving them credit. It is claimed that Jay has removed more than 100 of his posts. While he now mentions the original creators on his Instagram, it's said he doesn't ask for permission or pay them for using their content. 'Jay Shetty Is Full of Shi*t', Says Nicole Arbour Accusing the Internet Guru and Ex-Monk of Plagiarism! Diet Sabya Pools in Too (Watch Video).

Jay Shetty has not addressed or cleared any of the accusations of plagiarism, fabricating details of his past, or fabrications in his life-coaching course details. He hasn't made any public statements regarding these allegations. These issues have cast a dark net over his identity as a self-help guru.

