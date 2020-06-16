Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Thirsty 365 DNI Memes & Tweets Have Fans Drooling over Massimo aka Michele Morrone! Steamy Scenes from Erotic Netflix Movie 365 Days Take over Social Media

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:43 PM IST
A+
A-
Thirsty 365 DNI Memes & Tweets Have Fans Drooling over Massimo aka Michele Morrone! Steamy Scenes from Erotic Netflix Movie 365 Days Take over Social Media
Thirsty 365 DNI Memes, Jokes & Tweets Have Fans Drooling over Massimo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you have watched the Polish erotic movie 365 Dni also known as 365 Days, you might know of the massive popularity, lead actor Michele Morrone has been receiving ever since. Also known as hot mafia don Massimo, given the character he plays in the 18+ movie, has female fans legit drooling over him. The good-looking Michele Marrone has won hearts by his charm and his popular dialogue from the movie, "Are you lost, baby girl?" Women cannot stop making jokes about how much they want to visit Italy and be found by Massimo just like the actress, Laura in the movie did, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka. 365 days has some really steamy XXX sex scenes that are grabbing headlines, so much so that people were wondering if the cast was actually having sex! The movie is being said to give Fifty Shade of Grey a run for its money.

However, the story revolves around the story of a rich Italian mafia, Massimo who keeps this woman he often dreams about, Laura hostage. He gives her 365 days to fall in love with her and the time they spend shows Massimo doing everything to make her like him back and during this time scenes perfectly capture the sexual tension between two and later some x-rated sex scenes are in store for the viewers. However, women on the internet are going crazy for Michele Marrone and have taken over Twitter to express their fangirl moment in forms of memes, jokes and tweet. Check out the best ones:

Yes, Please

Massimo is Viral on TikTok

@jadaciannearriola##greenscreenvideo But.. I’m ugly soo.. ##fyp ##keepingactive ##365days ##365dni ##365dnimovie ##donmassimo ##massimo

♬ To much love - bxtchtunezz

Christian Grey, Who?

Truth

Just Wow

Truer Words Haven't Been Spoken Before

Are You Lost Baby Girl?

The movie, however, has been criticised for romanticising a toxic relationship called the Stockholm Syndrome which sees hostages falling in love with their captors after being around them for some time. It is said to be a dangerous form of relationship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
365 Days BDSM Scenes 365 Days Memes 365 Days Sex Scenes 365 DNI 365 DNI jokes 365 DNI Memes 365 DNI shower scene 365 HOT Sex 50 Shades of Grey Anna Maria Sieklucka Barbara Bialowas BDSM Videos kinky sex Laura Biel Massimo Massimo Torricelli Michele Morrone Sexy Videos Tomasz Mandes XXX sex XXX sex scene
You might also like
365 Dni DOP Reveals The Idea Behind Raunchy Sex Scenes: 'Be Natural, But Not To Cross The Border Of Pornography'
Entertainment

365 Dni DOP Reveals The Idea Behind Raunchy Sex Scenes: 'Be Natural, But Not To Cross The Border Of Pornography'
'365 Days' HOT Sex Scenes Go Viral on TikTok as Netizens Share Videos of Them Watching XXX Clips from the Polish Erotic Movie on Netflix! Latest Sexy Trend Has Left Internet Thirsty and Turned On
Viral

'365 Days' HOT Sex Scenes Go Viral on TikTok as Netizens Share Videos of Them Watching XXX Clips from the Polish Erotic Movie on Netflix! Latest Sexy Trend Has Left Internet Thirsty and Turned On
Dan Bilzerian Offers $5,000 To The Best Book Title for His Autobiography! Netizens Flood Instagram & Twitter with Funny Memes and X-Rated Suggestions
Viral

Dan Bilzerian Offers $5,000 To The Best Book Title for His Autobiography! Netizens Flood Instagram & Twitter with Funny Memes and X-Rated Suggestions
Pornhub Bombshell Lana Rhoades Goes Nude Flaunting a Pair of HOT Thigh-High Boots in Snake Print! Check Out Her XXX-Tra Sexy Snap That Has Fans Drooling
Fashion

Pornhub Bombshell Lana Rhoades Goes Nude Flaunting a Pair of HOT Thigh-High Boots in Snake Print! Check Out Her XXX-Tra Sexy Snap That Has Fans Drooling
Naked Abigail Ratchford Puts up a Busty Display in Swimming Pool Giving Us Sizzling Summer Goals! Fans Go Crazy on Instagram
Fashion

Naked Abigail Ratchford Puts up a Busty Display in Swimming Pool Giving Us Sizzling Summer Goals! Fans Go Crazy on Instagram
Nipple Clamps for Boobgasms! Get Naughty in the Night With Breast Sex Toy Ideas in the Bedroom
Relationships

Nipple Clamps for Boobgasms! Get Naughty in the Night With Breast Sex Toy Ideas in the Bedroom
Abigail Ratchford Is Spilling Out of Her Bikinis with Key Hole Cut Detail! Here's How to Pull off the XXX-Tra Sexy Look
Fashion

Abigail Ratchford Is Spilling Out of Her Bikinis with Key Hole Cut Detail! Here's How to Pull off the XXX-Tra Sexy Look
Abigail Ratchford Asks 'Front or Back' While Showing off Ample Cleavage and Booty in Her Recent Instagram Post and Fans CAN'T Decide!
Fashion

Abigail Ratchford Asks 'Front or Back' While Showing off Ample Cleavage and Booty in Her Recent Instagram Post and Fans CAN'T Decide!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement