Thirsty 365 DNI Memes & Tweets Have Fans Drooling over Massimo aka Michele Morrone! Steamy Scenes from Erotic Netflix Movie 365 Days Take over Social Media

If you have watched the Polish erotic movie 365 Dni also known as 365 Days, you might know of the massive popularity, lead actor Michele Morrone has been receiving ever since. Also known as hot mafia don Massimo, given the character he plays in the 18+ movie, has female fans legit drooling over him. The good-looking Michele Marrone has won hearts by his charm and his popular dialogue from the movie, "Are you lost, baby girl?" Women cannot stop making jokes about how much they want to visit Italy and be found by Massimo just like the actress, Laura in the movie did, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka. 365 days has some really steamy XXX sex scenes that are grabbing headlines, so much so that people were wondering if the cast was actually having sex! The movie is being said to give Fifty Shade of Grey a run for its money.

However, the story revolves around the story of a rich Italian mafia, Massimo who keeps this woman he often dreams about, Laura hostage. He gives her 365 days to fall in love with her and the time they spend shows Massimo doing everything to make her like him back and during this time scenes perfectly capture the sexual tension between two and later some x-rated sex scenes are in store for the viewers. However, women on the internet are going crazy for Michele Marrone and have taken over Twitter to express their fangirl moment in forms of memes, jokes and tweet. Check out the best ones:

So this guy made me tweet for the first time.... Damn I love Massimo💕🥰💋#bestmovie of the year#365dni pic.twitter.com/11ZjxPADxC — Nini Kull (@Nini_Kull) June 9, 2020

Yes, Please

Can an Italian mafia gangster just kidnap me too 😩😩 #365dni pic.twitter.com/0Qbl8HVURS — Ayodele Alade (@dholarpoh08) June 11, 2020

Massimo is Viral on TikTok

Christian Grey, Who?

Truth

Just Wow

Truer Words Haven't Been Spoken Before

and the award for hottest man of the year goes to.... Michele Morrone 🥵🥵 😏🤪 #365days #365dni pic.twitter.com/xRVKz7nqH9 — Ashleigh (@shalomjackie6) June 15, 2020

Are You Lost Baby Girl?

Nobody: Not a Single Soul: Nobody at all: Massimo :Are you lost baby girl?#365dni pic.twitter.com/BNWXLzRCfl — Tweets.by.T🥴❤ (@Trishh876) June 10, 2020

The movie, however, has been criticised for romanticising a toxic relationship called the Stockholm Syndrome which sees hostages falling in love with their captors after being around them for some time. It is said to be a dangerous form of relationship.

