Mumbai, August 29: A video of Esther Hnamte, a child singer and prodigy from Mizoram, singing India's national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" continues to trend on the internet even though the Independence Day has passed. The video of Esther Hnamte singing "Jana Gana Man" in her soulful voice has crossed three million views on YouTube. The rendition was uploaded on August 13, two days before India's 75th Independence Day. Esther Hnamte is 'Adorable and Admirable': PM Modi Lauds 4-year-old Mizoram Girl's Rendition of 'Vande Mataram' (Watch Video).

According to the description of the video, Esther Hnamte was roped in by the Indian Army to make a musical video of the national anthem on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. "It is a tribute to all the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives at the altar of freedom. We hope this video makes us realise the value of freedom we enjoy. May it encourage us to reconcile our petty differences and to rise up as one nations," read the description. 'Jana Gana Mana', National Anthem of India Was First Sung on December 27, 1911! Six Facts About the Rabindranath Tagore Creation You Should Know Of (Watch Video).

India's national anthem reminds every Indian her/his love for India. It also reminds us the value of freedom and that how fortunate we are to live in a country like India. The video of Esther Hnamte calls for unity and says "let us bury once and for all, the concept of 'THEM' and 'US' and embrace 'WE'".

'Jana Gana Mana' Music Video by Esther Hnamte:

Esther Hnamte shot to fame last year when her rendition of music legend AR Rahman's song "Maa Tujhe Salaam" went viral. She has now become a popular personality. "If not for the lockdown, she would have been one of the busiest artists of India at the moment," a well-wisher was quoted as saying by The Northeast Today. Her YouTube channel has over 50,000 subscribers.

