Allegations have it that XXX OnlyFans creators are being treated differently on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Sex workers and XXX influencers are calling out what's been labelled as the "TikTok purge." As per a recent Rolling Stone report many OnlyFans users are having their TikTok accounts deactivated because of having an association with the XXX site. However, biggies like Pornhub.com popular director Bella Thorne are exempted. The sex workers are being banned on as per TikTok for violating the platform's sex and nudity policies. However, when RS reached out they said that they do not allow linking of other websites like the influencers do on their page with their OnlyFans. Only to leave a big hole in their explanation that begs the question: why are Bella Thorne and other big names exempted? What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Lydia Love, who was reportedly banned from TikTok a month ago revealed: "I wouldn’t even type the word 'sugar daddy,' I would type ‘sugar daddi’ and things like that lol. And I never used the word OnlyFans on my page. TONS of girls I know got deleted. It was like a huge sweep with no explanation." She had garnered up to 100,000 TikTok followers before she was suspended as per Rolling Stone. HerTikTok bio did include a link to her Linktree landing page, which included a link to her OnlyFans page.

Rebekka Blue says she, too, was kicked off of TikTok in recent months because of her OnlyFans presence. She told Rolling Stone her TikTok following was so massive that the platform deemed her an official creator, meaning she could monetize her videos. Because of this, Blue was careful not to violate any policies and risk a loss of income. "I post with no makeup and baggy clothes," she said. "I do not show skin because I don’t want to risk my account getting taken down."

Once her TikTok account was removed, Blue contacted a lawyer and successfully appealed the suspension. But she says she's still bothered by TikTok's clear double-standard when it comes to risqué content. "Even if you’re not directly promoting yourself, if people see you on TikTok and see oh she’s cute, she has a nice body, or even just for your personality or whatever, naturally they might go over to your Instagram and over time — multiple levels of exposure ..." she said. "The problem is, on TikTok you see so many of these girls under 18 with little to no clothing, but because they’re not making money on their OnlyFans links their content gets to stay up."

This year was owned by OnlyFans and its stars, giving a new meaning to XXX creators and their own independence. The XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

