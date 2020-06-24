The most recent TikTok challenge that is winning hearts of netizens is the ‘don’t leave me take me with you’ challenge! And while the name of the challenge looks self-explanatory, it is actually used in the different, much hilarious context. Recently, even Bollywood hotness, Nora Fatehi got into the bandwagon and tried the TikTok challenge and now more and more people are searching for what exactly this challenge is all about! Allow us to throw some light. So all you have to do is use regular use items (it can be anything from a soda can to a car), make a pun and join the names together to make another word.

This is usually received with exaggerated response people around who must then run after you while shouting ‘don’t leave me, take me with you’, indicating how good that pun was. While the pun is supposed to be super lame, you really need more than one person to do this challenge. Some have done this challenge without any friends as well. This trend is best done by people with an African-Americal accent to get the right feels. Here's how you go about it and some hilarious videos to make your day!

Look for props that you can make puns with. People usually take two different items the names of which, when put together makes a word that means something else entirely. For example, lips and stick equals lipstick.

No with your friends create a scene where it looks like you are going to drop bombs of wisdom.

Now name each of the items and show it to them. For example, "You see the time on this watch? Now I put it on his face, FACETIME!"

Run! Just run with your fam chasing you shouting, "don’t leave, take me with you."

Repeat.

Take a look at some of the funny videos:

LOL

ROFL

LMAO

Can't Stop Laughing!

Don't Leave Me!

Here's Nora Fatehi's Version

This trend has been going viral from quite a few days! Some people without friends just run and later say that they don't have any friends. LOL. Many celebs are trying out this trend as well.

