Happy Thursday, yes are still two days away from the weekend. So the mid-week's gone and you have to make through today to get to Friday. If you are looking for the daily positivity, #ThursdayThoughts, #ThursdayMotivation is trending online with good morning quotes and messages. The day's just beginning, as we go ahead we will keep you updated with funny trends, like memes and viral videos of the day. Keep checking on the updates as we give you interesting bits, latest memes and funny videos that are going viral.

July 16 marks quite a few events, observances and birthdays so social media is likely to create more buzz today. It marks World Snake Day, a day observed to create awareness about these slithering reptiles. It is also Fresh Spinach Day. There are important birthdays today like Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, Hockey Player Dhanraj Pillai, TV actresses Aamna Sharif, Ansha Sayed and Leena Jumani. Fans of the actors are likely to trend birthday wishes for them. We will post the trending ones in this section.

Social media is a great place of interaction, which serves entertainment as well as information about what's happening in the world. These days we see a lot of funny memes and jokes coming in as reactions to almost everything that is happening. Other than the newsy informative stuff, this section is all for fun and viral news. We will share with you funniest videos, viral memes and trending topics of the day. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).