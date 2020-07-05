On Guru Purnima 2020, people have taken to Twitter sending Happy Guru Purnima wishes to their beloved teachers. People are sharing Guru Purnima GIFs, WhatsApp messages and HD photos thanking their gurus.Check Out The Tweets Below: Every teacher that we encounter has something or the other to teach us. All these teachings ultimately brighten the path to the future, thus making the world a better place; one teaching at a time.

Lets thank all our teachers for who we are today.#gurupurnima #adanisolar pic.twitter.com/n1zq7dV1lj— Adani Solar (@AdaniSolar) July 5, 2020 Happy Guru Purnima! God reveals Himself through Gurus. Let us all pay tributes to our teachers who enlighten our souls by imparting education and build the nation by instilling values. My best wishes on #GuruPurnima. pic.twitter.com/iKXChE8Xdm— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 5, 2020

Happy Sunday! Does it really make a difference these days, if it is a Sunday or not as we are still stuck in lockdown? Well, for some it definitely does. If you are among those who are up and about but not feeling motivated enough then let the netizens help you out with some motivation. #SundayThoughts and #SundayMotivation is up on Twitter with beautiful good morning quotes, wishes and messages. As the day progresses, we will keep you updated with the funny memes, viral videos and other such trends of the day.

July 5 marks quite a few important celebrations today. It is an important festive celebration of Guru Purnima in India. It is a day that honours all Gurus and teachers for their constant support and efforts in one's life. So there will be a lot of messages, quotes and wishes for Guru Purnima online. It is also the day when part of the world will experience a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. So if there are pictures of the celestial event, we will share them with you. Another observance for July 5 is International Bikini Day, so women might share pictures of themselves donning the attire. It is also Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's birthday today. Birthday wishes for him are likely to trend online throughout the day. We will keep you all updated with the related hashtags, memes and jokes.

